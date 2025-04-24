Fixed complicated issue with WhatsAtTheOtherEndOfThisPipe

Changed induction kits to boost onload speed, with MK1 adding 1 extra bar/tick, and MK5 adding 5 extra.

Setup Smelter loading speeds. Default difficulty gives 15 ore/minute onload speed. This is to make Ore Washing substantially more useful.

Note. Currently every Ore_Delay seconds, it'll load an appropriate amount of ore. This means that in extreme cases it might load 6 ore, then wait 10 seconds, as opposed to one ore every 1.6 seconds. It's the same, just 'surgy'. I may change that if I end up hating it.

Smelter speed code now propagated, saved, loaded, serialised and transmitted

Burrowing Hive difficulty setting now configurable

Smelter speed works but you can't change it

Pulled across all XNA colour rendering from Chapter 1

Burrowing Hives now on by default

Basic Smelters smelt half as fast, use up double the power but do not affect Ore Per Bar

Entities can opt out of room-based auto-vis checks. Used for child blocks in Multiblock machines that don't need it, to save CPU time. Don't have multiblocks partially in and out of rooms :wink:

Added in-game profiler for VIS/Room load

One of my 'soon' steps is to move that across to its own thread. I was hoping for a 20hz thread, which should accommodate the 11ms/tick I'm seeing currently

Removed a ton of double-vis checks, saving CPU time

Implemented a curved sleep pattern on grass entities to try and reign them in a bit. You shouldn't notice any difference. This has saved ~50ms of LF load. There is a lot to achieve here; 87% of grass is active, when there's no need.

Implemented generic hashmap-based entity lookup as I've been meaning to do for like 5 years

Rooms now render via the new Base Cube system. Just need to make them look really good now!

Fixed room render offset on war map

Caught issue with Teleporter writing out corrupt data

Fixed Mass Storage insanity rendering

Fixed issue with straight conveyors not animating (There's serious TAA ghosting issues there tho)

Fixed texture assignments of tiers of treated Tin ores

MB GACs now have proper versioning for disks. BAD PAST ADAM. BAD.