24 April 2025 Build 18223050 Edited 24 April 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed complicated issue with WhatsAtTheOtherEndOfThisPipe

  • Changed induction kits to boost onload speed, with MK1 adding 1 extra bar/tick, and MK5 adding 5 extra.

  • Setup Smelter loading speeds. Default difficulty gives 15 ore/minute onload speed. This is to make Ore Washing substantially more useful.

  • Note. Currently every Ore_Delay seconds, it'll load an appropriate amount of ore. This means that in extreme cases it might load 6 ore, then wait 10 seconds, as opposed to one ore every 1.6 seconds. It's the same, just 'surgy'. I may change that if I end up hating it.

  • Smelter speed code now propagated, saved, loaded, serialised and transmitted

  • Burrowing Hive difficulty setting now configurable

  • Smelter speed works but you can't change it

  • Pulled across all XNA colour rendering from Chapter 1

  • Burrowing Hives now on by default

  • Basic Smelters smelt half as fast, use up double the power but do not affect Ore Per Bar

  • Entities can opt out of room-based auto-vis checks. Used for child blocks in Multiblock machines that don't need it, to save CPU time. Don't have multiblocks partially in and out of rooms :wink:

  • Added in-game profiler for VIS/Room load

  • One of my 'soon' steps is to move that across to its own thread. I was hoping for a 20hz thread, which should accommodate the 11ms/tick I'm seeing currently

  • Removed a ton of double-vis checks, saving CPU time

  • Implemented a curved sleep pattern on grass entities to try and reign them in a bit. You shouldn't notice any difference. This has saved ~50ms of LF load. There is a lot to achieve here; 87% of grass is active, when there's no need.

  • Implemented generic hashmap-based entity lookup as I've been meaning to do for like 5 years

  • Rooms now render via the new Base Cube system. Just need to make them look really good now!

  • Fixed room render offset on war map

  • Caught issue with Teleporter writing out corrupt data

  • Fixed Mass Storage insanity rendering

  • Fixed issue with straight conveyors not animating (There's serious TAA ghosting issues there tho)

  • Fixed texture assignments of tiers of treated Tin ores

  • MB GACs now have proper versioning for disks. BAD PAST ADAM. BAD.

  • MB GACs will now log all information about reloading

Changed files in this update

FortressCraft : Phoenix Content Depot 1038081
  Loading history…
