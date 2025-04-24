 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18222975 Edited 24 April 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

系统调整：
在构筑界面退出，会自动保存
在构筑界面中，“水晶”在队伍的位置将固定，无法移除
局内UI手感优化（卡牌，格子动效等）

新增内容：
棋盘“代号火山”，全新的“岩浆”和“易碎地块”机制：
棋子停留在“岩浆”中减少1攻击力
棋子踩踏若干回合“易碎地块”，会将其转变为“岩浆”

