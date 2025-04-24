Hi everybody, we're happy to bring you the next Early Access content update of Silence of the Siren!
This version brings new maps, content and various fixes and improvements.
In the meantime, the team is also working on the "next big thing", the map and campaign editor and the first version of random map generator. Enjoy the update and stay tuned! :)
Content
Iron Mole Mode as a new difficulty setting that only allows one save per map and replaces enemy hazard rating by a rough estimate of actual unit counts
10 new items
2 new skirmish maps: Multiverse Madness and Doom of Eden
New neutral units: Molvarks, slightly familiar mole beasts and Trifids that spawn their seedlings
New campaign level select screen
Features and improvements
Added the option to retry battle from victory and loss dialogs, disabled retry battle from pause menu and from end battle dialogs during tutorial
Units in unit list in combat get highlighed when targeted by an attack or an ability
Friendly units on the map get highlighted in blue instead of orange, handshake cursor on friendly neutral armies
Overall UI polish (layouts, backgrounds, unnecessary scrolling, one-frame glitches, smooth fade-in of dark background behind base panels, exploration map building tooltips)
Improved buying abilities panel in the Academy
Improved the different crosshair combat cursors
Added a few missing UI sounds to different buttons
Implemented switching to lower resolution energy field mesh and less dense energy field particles with the low quality terrain option
Added difficulty info to the load dialog
Added custom combat log message for bloodlust giving an extra move
Vortex mines end moves
Worm's 'buried' status effect can be dispelled
Added a few new status effect icons
Added missing info about status effects to a few unit ability descriptions, added more info about unit types affected, improved orbital bombardment description and changed empty base text to be more clear about no garrisoned units; changed vanquishers to cause shock instead of bleeding
Re-enabled the "player lost" message when AI kills itself during its turn
Updated credits
Fixes
Fixed controllers with stick drift causing the ingame camera to move
Fixed skipping turn in battle could be sometimes activated during Custodian's end of turn ability, causing the next unit to skip its turn
Fixed traveling between bases via gateways was skipping the teaching of abilities from the destination academy
Fixed using resource beacon from the commander card in base would exit the base but keep the commandercard there open
Fixed special academy panels would stay active after switching to another base
Fixed buying and selling items at a base wasn't refreshing the state of the item buttons and army upgrade buttons
Fixed lost war machines are not shown in the combat results
Fixed commanders marked as dead when losing at the Warrior Monk Temple
Fixed small random armies with only one unit in each stack would end up with zero units on easy difficulty
Fixed a long pause between Bountyhuntress' casting special ability and teleporting
Fixed a few issues with long texts in the layout of the right panel: AI turn, player name, end of turn button
Fixed data fragments and data fragment chests were allowed to be used by max level commanders (level 30 or map-specific max level)
Fixed commander auto-garrisoning at the end of turn would override active commander at the start of next turn
Fixed shield war machines get a turn when the commander has a war hawk skill
Fixed a rare campaign blocker: keys held by enemies who died against player's bases or guarded mines got lost
Fixed equipped deep scanner causing discovered objects to rebuild their graphics with every commander move
Fixed overlapping paths and tracks from the scout skill would glitch out
Fixed camera not centered on active commander at the start of the turn (this got broken by another fix in the update)
Fixed base statistics texts wrapping in German
Fixed wrong resistances of 50-Cals and Crowd Suppressors
Fixed a rare case of insane AI enemy army growth related to the radiant discount building you can build at UNSS bases
Fixed resources gained from a scripted event at the end of combat wouldn't get correctly added to the numbers displayed in the top panel
