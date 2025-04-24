Hi everybody, we're happy to bring you the next Early Access content update of Silence of the Siren!

This version brings new maps, content and various fixes and improvements.

In the meantime, the team is also working on the "next big thing", the map and campaign editor and the first version of random map generator. Enjoy the update and stay tuned! :)

Content

Iron Mole Mode as a new difficulty setting that only allows one save per map and replaces enemy hazard rating by a rough estimate of actual unit counts

10 new items

2 new skirmish maps : Multiverse Madness and Doom of Eden

New neutral units : Molvarks, slightly familiar mole beasts and Trifids that spawn their seedlings

New campaign level select screen

Features and improvements

Added the option to retry battle from victory and loss dialogs, disabled retry battle from pause menu and from end battle dialogs during tutorial

Units in unit list in combat get highlighed when targeted by an attack or an ability

Friendly units on the map get highlighted in blue instead of orange, handshake cursor on friendly neutral armies

Overall UI polish (layouts, backgrounds, unnecessary scrolling, one-frame glitches, smooth fade-in of dark background behind base panels, exploration map building tooltips)

Improved buying abilities panel in the Academy

Improved the different crosshair combat cursors

Added a few missing UI sounds to different buttons

Implemented switching to lower resolution energy field mesh and less dense energy field particles with the low quality terrain option

Added difficulty info to the load dialog

Added custom combat log message for bloodlust giving an extra move

Vortex mines end moves

Worm's 'buried' status effect can be dispelled

Added a few new status effect icons

Added missing info about status effects to a few unit ability descriptions, added more info about unit types affected, improved orbital bombardment description and changed empty base text to be more clear about no garrisoned units; changed vanquishers to cause shock instead of bleeding

Re-enabled the "player lost" message when AI kills itself during its turn

Updated credits

Fixes