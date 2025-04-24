 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18222773 Edited 24 April 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧟‍♂️ Zombies & Combat
⚡ Sprinters have less health. Still fast, but less tanky.
🔪 After a knife hit, you can now hold aim. No need to release, it’s fluid.
🔊 The gunshot sound of the 7th weapon has been boosted. More punch, more badass.
⏱️ Slight delay before you can knife after a semi-auto shot. Better feel.
🔧 Fixed a rare visual knife bug. Now nonexistent.
🔄 Auto-reload when you buy a mag. You buy, you’re ready to shoot.
🔭 Zoom disabled if you’ve got no weapon equipped. Makes sense—no gun, no view. No zooming with fists.

🎯 HUD & UI
📈 Dollar gains/losses are now better presented. You feel your cash slipping.
📦 Same upgrade for ammo gain. Better feedback.
🖤 Fixed the too-small black background in Ultra Wide menus. Clean now. No more black and white cinema.

🏙️ Police Station
🛡️ Turret moved + improved range. More effective, less stress. It does the job better.

🛠️ Accessibility
🛡️ Turret button is now more accessible. No more struggling to click.
💊 Same for the Medkit—better survival chances.

🧠 Psychiatric Hospital
🪚 Saw traps now placed at the bottom of stairs. More logical, less annoying.

🌀 Security & Quality of Life
🚧 Added auto-teleport zones if you fall into a buggy or forbidden area. We save your session instead of punishing you.
🔊 New cool sound when a zombie triggers a saw. It slaps and stresses. Immersion ++
🩸 Blood sometimes displayed incorrectly: now it splashes right.

📉 Leaderboard
😢 Emojis no longer display in the leaderboard. RIP little icons.

