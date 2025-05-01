 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18222695 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:52:07 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Aquarist fans!

⚡️ The third DLC to Aquarist is OUT NOW! Buy now at a discount ⚡️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3591780/Aquarist__Laboratory_DLC/

This DLC allows players to discover new fish species through genetic experiments and laboratory research ⚗️. Players will combine specific fish species, ensure their well-being, and then conduct a series of tests collecting samples, adding reagents, using a centrifuge, and analyzing DNA in a mini-game to create brand-new species. 🔝🎣

The gameplay takes place in a brand-new laboratory location, where players can set up water systems and research environments for their experiments 💉☣️. As they progress, they will unlock new technologies that enhance gameplay in other locations and provide access to new items.

➡️ MORE INFO ON the Steam Laboratory DLC shop page ➡️




If you still haven't tried Aquarist, maybe it's time to get it:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430760/Aquarist/

How to contact us with bugs?
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1430760/discussions/

How to support the Aquarist?
The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗

Aquarist Team

