This DLC allows players to discover new fish species through genetic experiments and laboratory research ⚗️. Players will combine specific fish species, ensure their well-being, and then conduct a series of tests collecting samples, adding reagents, using a centrifuge, and analyzing DNA in a mini-game to create brand-new species. 🔝🎣
The gameplay takes place in a brand-new laboratory location, where players can set up water systems and research environments for their experiments 💉☣️. As they progress, they will unlock new technologies that enhance gameplay in other locations and provide access to new items.
