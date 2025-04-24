FEATURES
Charged gun has new sfx
New dialogues with new characters (Jing)
Introducing Upgrade Mode! Players can now upgrade base traps during combat, allowing for different gameplay strategies.
Traps will have 2 upgrade paths each, 2-3 tiers per path.
Upgrades cost Fragments, the same currency used to place initial base traps
For this build, only the Spikes and Single Shooter Tower have upgrade paths available up to 2 tiers. Other traps' upgrades are being refined as we speak!
TWEAKS
All enemy stats have been adjusted
Player’s stats have been adjusted
Slight adjustment of lighting in all scenes
Tweaked enemies' spawn rate
Added a temporary outline shader on Mai
Updated titles, descriptions and images of traps and towers
Optimised hitbox and hitdata code
BUGFIXES
Fixed Act 0 lines not loading in.
Fixed level 1-1 rock near the player's door having issues with placing towers
Single shooter tower was not behaving properly in previous builds, shooting multiple projectiles in a row, now it shoots one projectile at a time
KNOWN ISSUES
Save files are currently not implemented as there's still alot of data changes between builds, so we'll work on a way to allow playtesters to skip to desired levels
Summoning Ability UI stays stuck charging even though its fully recharged. (Temporary fix: Summon Soul Ability again and it should reset)
Traps stay highlighted when switching away from upgrade mode while the cursor is hovered over a trap.
Traps don't stay highlighted while in Sell Mode
“Overheat Upgrade 2” Spikes sometimes do not reset and permanently stays up (Temporary fix: Sell the trap and place it again)
Player stays shooting when switching levels (Temporary fix: Switch hotbar items to reset)
