For this build, only the Spikes and Single Shooter Tower have upgrade paths available up to 2 tiers. Other traps' upgrades are being refined as we speak!

Upgrades cost Fragments, the same currency used to place initial base traps

Traps will have 2 upgrade paths each, 2-3 tiers per path.

Single shooter tower was not behaving properly in previous builds, shooting multiple projectiles in a row, now it shoots one projectile at a time

Fixed level 1-1 rock near the player's door having issues with placing towers

Save files are currently not implemented as there's still alot of data changes between builds, so we'll work on a way to allow playtesters to skip to desired levels

Summoning Ability UI stays stuck charging even though its fully recharged. (Temporary fix: Summon Soul Ability again and it should reset)

Traps stay highlighted when switching away from upgrade mode while the cursor is hovered over a trap.

Traps don't stay highlighted while in Sell Mode

“Overheat Upgrade 2” Spikes sometimes do not reset and permanently stays up (Temporary fix: Sell the trap and place it again)