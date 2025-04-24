 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18222556 Edited 24 April 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • Charged gun has new sfx

  • New dialogues with new characters (Jing)

Introducing Upgrade Mode! Players can now upgrade base traps during combat, allowing for different gameplay strategies.

  • Traps will have 2 upgrade paths each, 2-3 tiers per path.

  • Upgrades cost Fragments, the same currency used to place initial base traps

  • For this build, only the Spikes and Single Shooter Tower have upgrade paths available up to 2 tiers. Other traps' upgrades are being refined as we speak!

TWEAKS

  • All enemy stats have been adjusted

  • Player’s stats have been adjusted

  • Slight adjustment of lighting in all scenes

  • Tweaked enemies' spawn rate

  • Added a temporary outline shader on Mai

  • Updated titles, descriptions and images of traps and towers

  • Optimised hitbox and hitdata code

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed Act 0 lines not loading in.

  • Fixed level 1-1 rock near the player's door having issues with placing towers

  • Single shooter tower was not behaving properly in previous builds, shooting multiple projectiles in a row, now it shoots one projectile at a time

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Save files are currently not implemented as there's still alot of data changes between builds, so we'll work on a way to allow playtesters to skip to desired levels

  • Summoning Ability UI stays stuck charging even though its fully recharged. (Temporary fix: Summon Soul Ability again and it should reset)

  • Traps stay highlighted when switching away from upgrade mode while the cursor is hovered over a trap.

  • Traps don't stay highlighted while in Sell Mode

  • “Overheat Upgrade 2” Spikes sometimes do not reset and permanently stays up (Temporary fix: Sell the trap and place it again)

  • Player stays shooting when switching levels (Temporary fix: Switch hotbar items to reset)

