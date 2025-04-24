🛠️ [Update Notice] – Visual Redesign & Combat System Overhaul

Hello everyone,

This update brings a complete redesign of the game’s visual identity (including the logo and title) and major improvements to combat balance and gameplay feedback.

🎨 Visual & UI Updates

Full redesign of logo, title, and overall graphic style

Enhanced lighting effects from torches to improve dungeon visibility

⚔️ Combat & Balance

Bosses now transition phases earlier, with rebalanced HP

Some weapons and spinning skills now apply freeze effects

📊 Info & Stats

Character screen now displays critical and hit stats via tooltips

Stamina rework: attacks consume stamina, and attacking with zero stamina now reduces HP

🪧 Gameplay Hints Updated

In-game signs updated for new stamina rules

Improved guidance on torches, falling, and breakable wooden tiles

Thank you for your continued support!

— Slayer Dev Team