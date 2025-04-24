🛠️ [Update Notice] – Visual Redesign & Combat System Overhaul
Hello everyone,
This update brings a complete redesign of the game’s visual identity (including the logo and title) and major improvements to combat balance and gameplay feedback.
🎨 Visual & UI Updates
Full redesign of logo, title, and overall graphic style
Enhanced lighting effects from torches to improve dungeon visibility
⚔️ Combat & Balance
Bosses now transition phases earlier, with rebalanced HP
Some weapons and spinning skills now apply freeze effects
📊 Info & Stats
Character screen now displays critical and hit stats via tooltips
Stamina rework: attacks consume stamina, and attacking with zero stamina now reduces HP
🪧 Gameplay Hints Updated
In-game signs updated for new stamina rules
Improved guidance on torches, falling, and breakable wooden tiles
Thank you for your continued support!
— Slayer Dev Team
Changed files in this update