24 April 2025 Build 18222420 Edited 24 April 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ [Update Notice] – Visual Redesign & Combat System Overhaul
Hello everyone,
This update brings a complete redesign of the game’s visual identity (including the logo and title) and major improvements to combat balance and gameplay feedback.

🎨 Visual & UI Updates
Full redesign of logo, title, and overall graphic style

Enhanced lighting effects from torches to improve dungeon visibility

⚔️ Combat & Balance
Bosses now transition phases earlier, with rebalanced HP

Some weapons and spinning skills now apply freeze effects

📊 Info & Stats
Character screen now displays critical and hit stats via tooltips

Stamina rework: attacks consume stamina, and attacking with zero stamina now reduces HP

🪧 Gameplay Hints Updated
In-game signs updated for new stamina rules

Improved guidance on torches, falling, and breakable wooden tiles

Thank you for your continued support!

— Slayer Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842321
  • Loading history…
