Greetings, warriors! ✊

It’s only been a day since Viking Frontiers hit Steam, but we’ve already implemented the first Hotfix - all thanks to your helpful input and observations! That is why we would like to thank everyone who decided to support us with their kind words, valuable feedback and great enthusiasm for our project.

As always, we remain at your disposal on our Social Media, Discord server and Steam Discussions channels, so feel free to contact us with any issues or suggestions you may have. And now...

Hotfix 1.0.1 Notes

• Improved optimization in the main menu

• Troll Root can now be found in the first sector

• Fix for resource counting system in extraction buildings (e.g. woodshed)

• Russian localization has been fixed

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304430/Viking_Frontiers/

Thank you, Warriors!











