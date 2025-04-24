 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18222419 Edited 24 April 2025 – 10:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, warriors! ✊

It’s only been a day since Viking Frontiers hit Steam, but we’ve already implemented the first Hotfix - all thanks to your helpful input and observations! That is why we would like to thank everyone who decided to support us with their kind words, valuable feedback and great enthusiasm for our project.

As always, we remain at your disposal on our Social Media, Discord server and Steam Discussions channels, so feel free to contact us with any issues or suggestions you may have. And now...

Hotfix 1.0.1 Notes

• Improved optimization in the main menu
• Troll Root can now be found in the first sector
• Fix for resource counting system in extraction buildings (e.g. woodshed)
• Russian localization has been fixed

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304430/Viking_Frontiers/

Thank you, Warriors!





Have you seen our other games?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273100/Builders_of_Greece/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1765920/Gimle_The_Broken_Prophecy/?l=polish

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1697870/Crown_of_Greed/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1304431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link