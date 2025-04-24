Hello Heroes!
The newest patch is available, bringing... you guessed it, hotfix!
Fixed a bug that prevented Tainted Essence Reroll Favor to be displayed when unlocking Glintfein
Fixed enemies sometimes being stuck at 0 HP after being dispelled while having a Health buff
Fixed Scroll of Painful Spin being able to damage Heroes
Fixed Seed upgrades using the wrong icons
Fixed upgraded Snake Seed not applying poison on secondary tiles
Don't forget to update your game!
