24 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

The newest patch is available, bringing... you guessed it, hotfix!

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Tainted Essence Reroll Favor to be displayed when unlocking Glintfein

  • Fixed enemies sometimes being stuck at 0 HP after being dispelled while having a Health buff

  • Fixed Scroll of Painful Spin being able to damage Heroes

  • Fixed Seed upgrades using the wrong icons

  • Fixed upgraded Snake Seed not applying poison on secondary tiles

Don't forget to update your game!

