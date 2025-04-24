 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18222375 Edited 24 April 2025 – 10:46:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The continuation of the Hidden Cats: Steampunk game series is released. Explore the amazing steampunk world, finding cute cats and paint black - white locations with colored paints. Interesting, attention-grabbing picture, 150 cute cats and pleasant atmospheric music are waiting for you. And also in time of release will be published DLC with an additional location on the same theme but larger in size, where you will be waiting for 200 cats. 

