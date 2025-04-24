Today's patch makes significant improvements to lighting on Low graphics settings, addresses a couple specific performance and stability problems, as well as some specific Fireteam AI bugs.

We’ve also made it clearer that you can adjust the GO! Command / Radio button key bind to anything you’d like in the settings menu.

You will see significant additional improvements to performance and stability, as well as Fireteam AI, in future patches, as well as another upgrade for lighting on Low graphics settings.

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in which Fireteam AI got stuck on doorways More AI fixes coming

Fixed an issue in which lighting not functioning properly on lower-end hardware More lighting fixes coming

Fixed an issue in which Marine body parts mis-shaded

Fixed an issue causing LOD pops

Various fixes for crashes Our investigation into crashes using AMD hardware is still ongoing. If you’re experiencing a crash, please reach out to us at: support@victura.gg



GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

Players can now remap GO! Commands using either “GO! Commands” or “Use Radio” options in the “Keyboard & Mouse” settings

Temporarily disabled Foveated Scope setting Addresses acog artifacting Addresses hitch when using acog

Added DX11 incompatibility warning message with localization support

For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

