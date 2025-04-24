 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18222236 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where secret bosses respawned earlier than intended

  • Fixed an issue where the lifetime stat "Most kills" was not updating

  • Fixed an issue where some bosses could not be killed in Boss Rush

  • Fixed an issue where some player projectiles could damage the player

Balance Changes:

  • Aegir’s damage and HP now scale appropriately

QoL:

  • Added the option to exit lobby menus with the ESC key

More balance tweaks, QoL improvements, and bug fixes are on the way! Stay tuned!

Don’t forget to join our Discord and let us know if you spot any more issues

Changed files in this update

