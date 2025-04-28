Update 1.26.8 is now live on all platforms. This update introduces new Albino rare furs for Sambar deer, Gemsbok, and Springbok, along with new antler variations for White-tailed deer. We’ve also added a genetic potential UI toggle and set ranger difficulty to OFF by default. Additionally, we’ve fixed some key issues, including the fast travel crash when entering the lodge with full taxidermy stands, the Objective Toggle bug. For more details, please check the patch notes below.

Game version 1.26.8 (Build: 149381) patch notes:

Added: Rare fur Albino Sambar deer Albino Gemsbok Albino Springbok

Added: New antler variations for White-tailed deer

Added: Genetic potential UI toggle to options Added: Ranger difficulty default OFF

Added: MP: Fitness potential info on hunting map for clients

Fixed: Crash: Fast travel to the main lodge with full taxidermy stands

Fixed: Toggle Objectives [O], where the window had to be closed manually each time

Fixed: Common Surf scoter unlocking unwanted tutorial after the claim

Fixed: Meat loss by shot for Greater Kudu

Fixed: Inconsistent comic book naming in PT-BR

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via THQ Nordic Redmine - when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version of the game.

Good Hunting!