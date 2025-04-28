Update 1.26.8 is now live on all platforms. This update introduces new Albino rare furs for Sambar deer, Gemsbok, and Springbok, along with new antler variations for White-tailed deer. We’ve also added a genetic potential UI toggle and set ranger difficulty to OFF by default. Additionally, we’ve fixed some key issues, including the fast travel crash when entering the lodge with full taxidermy stands, the Objective Toggle bug. For more details, please check the patch notes below.
Game version 1.26.8 (Build: 149381) patch notes:
-
Added: Rare fur
-
Albino Sambar deer
-
Albino Gemsbok
-
Albino Springbok
-
-
Added: New antler variations for White-tailed deer
-
Added: Genetic potential UI toggle to options
- Added: Ranger difficulty default OFF
-
Added: MP: Fitness potential info on hunting map for clients
-
Fixed: Crash: Fast travel to the main lodge with full taxidermy stands
-
Fixed: Toggle Objectives [O], where the window had to be closed manually each time
-
Fixed: Common Surf scoter unlocking unwanted tutorial after the claim
-
Fixed: Meat loss by shot for Greater Kudu
-
Fixed: Inconsistent comic book naming in PT-BR
We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via THQ Nordic Redmine - when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version of the game.
Good Hunting!
Changed files in this update