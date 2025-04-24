Hi everyone,

We have redesigned the creatures on the battlefield with a smarter layout and a greater focus on the card artwork. This new layout offers a new perspective on gameplay in terms of graphics, more in line with other TCG titles on the market.

However, this change has forced us to further reduce the maximum number of creatures on the battlefield from 6 to 5 in order to offer a higher level of graphic quality. Nevertheless, we believe that this new limit improves the gameplay. Since the combat system was changed in the last major patch (0.7.0), creatures on the battlefield stay alive for less time, so we believe that a new limit of 5 will bring greater benefits to the strategic component of the game.

We are also working on completely reworking the game's battlegrounds from scratch with a new, higher quality standard. However, we have not been able to include them in this patch as they require a lot of work. We are confident that we will complete this work in the coming months.

Improvements:

Improved card battle design

Improved battle visual effects

Improved some UI sound effects

Fixes: