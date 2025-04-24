 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18222167 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Boop!

Here's a small patchnote because some save were stuck and that sucks, and now they should be unstuck which makes it unsuck.

On a sidenote, thanks a lot for playing Sandwalkers! If you did enjoy the game, please don't hesitate to leave a positive review. As the game has not been that much reviewed, there's not much of them needed to get the game out of "mixed" status on recent reviews, and that owuld help us a lot! So if you like the game and did not review it yet, we would be super glad if you could do it!
Next step, some content is coming for the next patch, we'll keep you updated!

That being said, please find the patchnote below

Thanks a lot and have a wonderful day!
-The _Sandwalkers _team

Patchnote 2.0.13

Bugfix

  • Add a way to unlock blocked saves on the “Usury” quest

  • Add a way to unlock blocked saves on the “The Art of Forging” quest

