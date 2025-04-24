Added

1.New Beast Fighting game, opened when taming ability is raised to level 2.

2. Added Zhu Rong Valley story line

3. Added Beast Fighting Conference story line (need to unlock Beast Villa plot)

4. Added Tomb Sweeping action, you can bring your teammates to sweep their tombs in the group state to console your grief and improve your state of mind to remove the effects of your loved ones passing away, and you can provide tributes to improve the effect of sweeping the tombs.

5. Iterate the commission system, now the commission will be displayed in the mission interface, and provide a certain narrative role.

6. Added several new Jedi schools, internal skills, and tips

7. Added tips equipping method, some tips can be equipped on personal page to get special effects

8. Pets now have a brand new cultivation system to apply for beast fighting (without affecting normal battles)

Optimization

Blacksmiths and bartenders NPCs will now sell props and drawings related to primary equipment and wine making Animals are now immune to the effects of land attributes for a long time Now you can change your identity with the bartender (every 3 days) Optimize UI adaptation and foreign language localization format Optimize key operation, you can use TAB to close the secondary menu Add a new dialogue function that can persuade the Dane to leave the Dane Guard

Fixes

Fix the problem that burying people doesn't add merit and incense burners can't be worshipped Quitting a sect now clears up the law enforcement power normally Now in battle, the minimum number of moves a player can have is limited. Players now have a minimum number of moves to prevent them from getting stuck in battle. Fix some other bugs that could cause the game to get stuck.

