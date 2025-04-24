1.5th Anniversary Special Version - Benefits

Old Stories, New Perspectives

Claim exclusive garment for [Windsong]

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to claim Windsong's garment [Records from the Jade Hunt] for free.

Riding Out the Storm

Log in for 365 days to receive a 6-star character

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Log in for certain days to receive corresponding rewards. Login days are counted from 2023-10-26.

[Reward Overview]:

Log in for 1 day: Jar of Picrasma Candy x1, Fine Insight Casket x3

Log in for 3 days: Wish in a Bottle x1 (randomly invite one 5-star character available for summon in [Amongst the Lake] as of this version), Fine Insight Casket x5

Log in for 7 days: Crystal Casket x1, Delicate Insight Casket x3

Log in for 15 days: Wilderness Blocks Chest x2, Delicate Insight Casket x5

Log in for 30 days: Gluttony x1, Delicate Insight Casket x8

Log in for 60 days: Unilog x2, Exquisite Insight Casket x3

Log in for 90 days: Limited Portrait - [Gathering Precipitation] x1, Exquisite Insight Casket x5

Log in for 180 days: Jar of Picrasma Candy x5, Exquisite Insight Casket x8

Log in for 280 days: Unilog x3, Exquisite Insight Casket x10

Log in for 365 days: Mystery Invitation x1 (randomly invite one 6-star character available for summon in [Amongst the Lake] as of Version 2.5), Mystical Insight Casket x3.

More rewards will be added later.

Mane's Dance

Log in to claim various rewards

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to receive the following rewards:

[Cut-to-fit Garment]: Grants a 390 Crystal Drop discount when purchasing garments.

[Scenery Coupon]: Grants a 50% discount when purchasing Suitcase Settings in Miracle Mart.

[Ticket Collection]: Grants Old Tickets that can be exchanged for specific items in Miracle Mart.

Like Spring Thunder

Log in to obtain Summon x10

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

[Event Intro]:

During the event, log in and obtain Decatone - [Moonbeam Guardian] for 10 summons in [Moonbeam Guardian] Banner.

Behind the Lens

Sign-in Event

[Behind the Lens I]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-08 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

During the event, sign in for 10 days to get a total of Unilog x10.

[Behind the Lens II]

[Duration]:

2025-05-08 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

[Event Intro]:

During the event, sign in for 10 days to get a total of Unilog x10.

Han Zhang's Treasury

Log in to receive a dynamic portrait

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

[Duration]:

Fortune Phase I

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-01 04:59 (UTC-5)

Fortune Phase II

2025-05-01 05:00 - 2025-05-11 04:59 (UTC-5)

Fortune Phase III

2025-05-11 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

The event will be unlocked in three phases. During each phase, visit Han Zhang and complete designated tasks or open a [Laisee Bowl] to obtain [Laisee]. Accumulate a certain number of [Laisee] to unlock corresponding rewards.

[Main Rewards]:

Path of Insight x1, Limited Dynamic Portrait - [Lantern Parade], Growth Materials

※Log in between the version update on 2025-04-24 and the end of the version period to receive an extra Clear Drop x500 and the collectible [Fortune Knot Lantern].

Furnace Store

Sign-in Event

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-01 04:59 (UTC-5)

Complete the main story 1ST. 04

During the event, [Han Zhang] can be found via Psychube Shop, Bass Counter, Treble Counter, and Oneiric Shop, offering rewards including Exquisite Growth Materials.

Exquisite Growth Materials

Illuminated Blessings

2025-05-11 05:00 - 2025-05-18 04:59 (UTC-5)

Complete the main story 1ST. 04

[Event Intro]:

During the event period, log in daily and draw on lanterns to receive blessings from companions inside the suitcase.

Clear Drops, Limited Building

Greetings from the Suitcase

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, you can invite players who meet the conditions to complete corresponding tasks to earn up to Clear Drop x1800.

[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops

※Due to adjustments in the version cycle, an extra reward has been added to this event, allowing players to earn up to Clear Drop x1800 upon completing the required tasks.

Golden Week Sign-in Event

A Trip in the Late Spring

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

2025-04-30 05:00 - 2025-05-10 04:59 (UTC-5)

During the event, sign in for 10 days to get Clear Drop x180 and a Limited Building.

Shehuo Parade Souvenir Rewards

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST. 01

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-22 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to receive Decatone - [Ripples on the Water] x1 via in-game mail.

※Decatone - [Ripples on the Water] will expire at 2025-05-22 04:59. Please use it before the expiration.

Between Rainy Seasons

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

Take part in the event to get various rewards, including growth materials and Roar Jukebox Decibel Lv.

Showdown in Chinatown

Main Event

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

[Duration]:

Story Mode:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-26 04:59 04:59 (UTC-5)

Hard Mode:

2025-05-01 05:00 - 2025-05-26 04:59 (UTC-5)

Event Shop:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

Stories and challenges of [Showdown in Chinatown] will be available during the event. Complete challenges and event tasks to obtain [Gossip Notes], and exchange for rewards in the event shop.

Clear Drops, [Gossip Notes]

Character Story

Liang Yue: Sow and Reap

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

The moon ascends and descends,

The tides ebb and flow.

From the distant horizon,

Comes a young hero on a mysterious quest.Drag the images, meet the event requirements, and explore the past of Liang Yue and Qiangliang.

Clear Drops, Growth Materials

Character Story

Noire: The Great Trickster

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

2025-05-08 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

The lights are dim, the chairs are soft. Please, take a seat.

Forget the popcorn spilled in the corner, and forget yourself.

Stories are but well-told lies—this will never change.Change colors to help the puppet overcome obstacles and reach the goal.

Clear Drops, Growth Materials

When the Alarm Sounds

Free Challenge Mode

Complete the main story [Nouvelles et Textes pour Rien]

2025-05-01 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

We act immediately, before the rain dries up.

Participate in various stages of [Rain Hazard Suppression] and conduct [Hazard Suppression] after defeating stage enemies.

・Players can choose one team member from those who have participated in the battle to stay and suppress a rain hazard, removing one rain hazard from subsequent stages. If no team member is chosen, two rain hazards will spread and invade other stages, increasing the challenge.

・After completing four investigation stages, take on the final boss stage, which is unaffected by rain hazards.

・In downtime from security work, take on [Everyday Patrols] stages. Completing these grants [Rain Emblem].

・Collect more [Rain Emblems] to unlock assist characters and gain advantages in [Rain Hazard Suppression].

・Complete the corresponding tasks to claim rewards.

[Main Rewards]:

Gluttony, Limited Portrait - [Unnatural Hazard], Polarizations, Insight Materials.

Critter Crash

Strategic Formation Mode

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

A box of fighting stickers, or a box of chess-playing critters?

・First, choose a player. Each player has a unique ability.

・During battle, spend [Musae Coins] to purchase pieces from the [Monster Dock]. The pieces have placement restrictions. Identical pieces can be merged for higher level and greater power.

・Battle against friends in the suitcase, lasting a set number of rounds or until the player is exhausted.

・Earn points through battles to increase your chess rating and unlock more rewards.

・Join the [Dust Plan], defeat enemies within a set number of rounds, and unlock more players.

[Main Rewards]:

The Fool's theme garment [The Shadow Play Master], Limited Portrait - [Paper Wars]



Euphoria

Character Enhancement System

[Eligibility]:

6-star characters must reach Insight III Lv. 30

5-star characters must reach Insight III Lv. 1

And complete the main story 5TH. 20 [The Truth Seeker]

[Update Time]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24

Characters available in this version:Pickles, An-an Lee

Further Exploration

Reveries in the Rain

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 5TH. 20 [The Truth Seeker]

[Depths of Myth] Update

Abyssal Zone: 310M–400M

※Unlocks after 2025-04-28 05:00 (UTC-5)

New [Myth Manifest]: Primitive Urge (Spirit)

[Isle of Echoes] Update

Primitive Urge Stages

2025-05-19 05:00 - 2025-06-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

Primitive Urge Stage 1–10

[Voyages of Volatility] Update

Voyages of Volatility #6

2025-05-05 05:00 - 2025-05-19 04:59 (UTC-5)

Voyages of Volatility #7

2025-05-19 05:00 - 2025-06-02 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Main Rewards]:

Euphoria Materials

The Window to Other Worlds: A Series of Dusks

Phase Reward Update

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story [Nouvelles et Textes pour Rien] and claim the rewards of the previous phase.

[Duration]:

After 2025-05-01 05:00 (UTC-5)

[Main Rewards]:

Phase XII: Polarization Set (Exchange for it to receive LF Polarization x5, MF Polarization x5, HF Polarization x5), New Travel Scrapbook [Echoes of Dusk]

New Anecdote

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

An-an Lee: The Ghost Master

2025-05-06 05:00 - 2025-05-20 04:59 (UTC-5)

5-Star Psychube, Greed

Mane's Bulletin

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

2025-04-26 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

Investigation Targets: [Isle Cryptid], [Wind of the Ravages], [Projection of Nightmare].

Gluttony, Greed, Polarization, Resonance Materials, Insight Materials, Crystal Casket

Double Analysis

2025-05-11 05:00 - 2025-05-21 04:59 (UTC-5)

Complete the main story 2ND. 10 [The Chew-Chew Potion]

During the event, get double rewards from [Pneuma Analysis] stages (up to 4 times per day; 20 times in total). Your two daily [In-depth Analysis] wins are not included.

[Notes on Shuori] Time-Limited Re-Release

2025-05-16 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

2025-05-16 05:00 - 2025-05-26 04:59 (UTC-5)

2025-05-16 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

Complete the main story [In Our Time]

Stories and challenges of [Notes on Shuori] will be available during the event. Complete challenges and event tasks to obtain [Lucky Coins] and exchange for rewards in the Event Shop [A Spring Fair].

[Lucky Coins], Unilogs, Growth Materials

Moonbeam Guardian

Dushuo Festival Limited Banner

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

During the event, the following characters enjoy RATE UP: 6-star [Liang Yue (Star)], 5-star [Loggerhead (Plant)].

※[Moonbeam Guardian] is a [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner]. The guaranteed count is calculated independently and is not shared with any other summoning events.Dushuo Festival limited character can be summoned again in the later [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner].※[Liang Yue] is a new Dushuo Festival limited character and can only be summoned in the [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner].

※A 5-star or higher character is guaranteed within the first 10 summons.

※After the event, the [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner] guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to any other events.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

[Dushuo Festival Banner Reward]:

※Each summon in the [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner] grants [Cassette of the Lost] x1. You can consume [Cassette of the Lost] x200 in the [Limited Shop] to unlock Liang Yue. Loggerhead and Insight Materials are also available.

※[Cassette of the Lost] will expire upon the closing of [Limited Shop]. Make sure you use your [Cassette of the Lost] in time.

Till the Last Drop

Dushuo Festival Limited Banner

2025-05-03 05:00 - 2025-05-17 04:59 (UTC-5)

During the event, the following characters enjoy RATE UP: 6-star [Jiu Niangzi (Mineral)], 5-star [Yenisei (Star)], 5-star [Tennant (Beast)].

※[Till the Last Drop] is a [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner]. The guaranteed count is calculated independently and is not shared with any other summoning events. Dushuo Festival limited character can be summoned again in the later [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner].

※After the event, the [Dushuo Festival Limited Banner] guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to any other events.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

A Life in Montage

Time-Limited Character Banner

2025-05-08 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

During the event, the following characters enjoy RATE UP: 6-star [Noire (Plant)], 5-star [Sweetheart (Beast)], 5-star [Charlie (Star)].

※A 5-star or higher character is guaranteed within the first 10 summons.

※This is a [Time-Limited Character Banner] and shares the same guarantee with summoning events of the same type.

※[Noire] is a new non-limited character and will be added to the [Standard Pool] after the v2.8 update.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

Time-Limited Event Banner

[Ripples on the Water]

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-22 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

※Players can freely select one 6-star character from the designated range for RATE UP. The chosen character can be changed at any time.

※The first 6-star character obtained during this summon event is guaranteed to be the selected 6-star character (one-time only). Subsequent 6-star character summons have a 50% probability of being the selected character. If a non-selected 6-star character is summoned, the next 6-star summon is guaranteed to be the selected character.

※In this event, the first Summon x10 is only Unilog x7.

※[Ripples on the Water] is a [Time-Limited Event Banner] and does not share guarantees with other types of banners.

※This is a [Ripples on the Water] banner and shares the same guarantee with summoning events of the same type. After the event, the guaranteed count will not be cleared and will carry over to the next [Ripples on the Water] banner.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

Available characters for selection:

Pickles, An-an Lee, Sotheby, Druvis III, Jessica

Revelation of the Water

Time-Limited Event Banner

[Duration]:

2025-05-01 00:00 - 2025-05-21 23:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

※You can select two 6-star characters from the designated group as rate-up characters.

※In this event, the first Summon x10 is only Unilog x5.

※For 6-star summons, there's a 70% chance to get one of the selected 6-star characters. If the summoned 6-star is not one of the selected characters, the next 6-star summon will guarantee a selected rate-up 6-star.

※[Revelation of the Water] is a [Time-Limited Event Banner]. The guaranteed count is calculated independently and is not shared with any other summoning events.

※After the event, the [Revelation of the Water] banner's guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to any other events.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

[Designated Group]

Druvis III, Lilya, A Knight, Sotheby, Regulus, Centurion, An-an Lee, Medicine Pocket, Eternity, Ms. NewBabel, Voyager, Melania, Pickles, Tooth Fairy, Jessica, Kaalaa Baunaa, Shamane, 37, 6, Spathodea, Ezra, Getian, Semmelweis, Isolde, Marcus, Vila, Windsong, Kakania, J, Mercuria, Tuesday, Argus, and Lopera.

New Arrivals in [Roar Jukebox: Aces Crack Cases]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-26 04:59 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During this event, Timekeepers can increase Decibel Level by completing tasks in Roar Jukebox and gain abundant rewards.

Unlock [Collector's Edition] to get Druvis III's limited garment [Shrouded in Thorns], Crystal Casket, and Unilog.

Unlock [Deluxe Edition] to increase Decibel Level by 10, get Exclusive Dynamic Portrait, Sonorous Knell, Clear Drop, and Jar of Picrasma Candy!

[Garment Intro]:

Increase your Decibel Level to 10 and unlock [Collector's Edition] to get Druvis III's limited garment, [Shrouded in Thorns]. Check and wear the new garment on the character's garment interface.

New Arrivals in [Garment Shop]

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

During the event, the following new garments will be for sale in [Garment Shop] for a limited time.

[Old Stories, New Perspectives] Series: [Blossom Spring Fairy] - Jiu Niangzi

[Old Stories, New Perspectives] Series: [Story of the Jade Vase] - Tuesday

[Old Stories, New Perspectives] Series: [The Red Thread of Fate] - Sotheby

When Revelries Arrive

New Wilderness Theme Pack

After the version update on 2025-04-24 - 2025-05-29 04:59 (UTC-5)

Wherever we are in the sphere, we revel in the same festive cheer.

During the event, [When Revelries Arrive] theme pack (partial) will be available in [Wilderness Shop] for a limited time!

Also, [A New Day in Old Town] theme pack (partial) will be available in [Wilderness Shop] from 2025-05-16 05:00 - 2025-05-29 04:59.