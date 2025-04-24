Greetings, children of the night,
A few important corrections have been made to smooth your path through the shadows. No grand spectacle this time—just quiet efficiency, as it should be.
Fixed:
-
Wall furniture now properly plays its placement animation.
-
Switching from Free Mode to Story Mode no longer unlocks all themes.
-
Right-click body disposal now works consistently.
-
Floor tiles now spawn correctly when loading a save.
Thank you for reporting these issues: your feedback truly helps us refine the Blood Bar experience. Our team, though small, is deeply grateful for your continued support.
For any further concerns, reach us at hello@clevertrickster.com, on Discord, or through the in-game report tool.
Until next time,
Vladimir de la Ligne
(Clever Trickster Team)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776780/Blood_Bar_Tycoon/
Changed files in this update