Greetings, children of the night,

A few important corrections have been made to smooth your path through the shadows. No grand spectacle this time—just quiet efficiency, as it should be.

Fixed:

Wall furniture now properly plays its placement animation.

Switching from Free Mode to Story Mode no longer unlocks all themes.

Right-click body disposal now works consistently.

Floor tiles now spawn correctly when loading a save.

Thank you for reporting these issues: your feedback truly helps us refine the Blood Bar experience. Our team, though small, is deeply grateful for your continued support.

For any further concerns, reach us at hello@clevertrickster.com, on Discord, or through the in-game report tool.

Until next time,

Vladimir de la Ligne

(Clever Trickster Team)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776780/Blood_Bar_Tycoon/