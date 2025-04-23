Good day, Wild Ones!

Since the Early Access release of Wild Assault, we are deeply grateful for the positive feedback from all the Wild Ones regarding the game. Currently, we have urgently addressed and optimized most of the issues reported by the community. As for some unresolved anomalies, we are still identifying and analyzing their causes. Additionally, we are thoroughly discussing the various feedback and concerns raised by the community regarding their gaming experiences.

A hotfix is scheduled to roll out on April 24, 2025. In-game matches won't be affected by this update. However matchmaking may not function normally during the process. Please exit the game, complete the update, and launch your game client again.

Patch Note

1. New Event

1.1 "Project Sextans"

Event Time: 12 AM PT, April 24 - 12 AM PT, July 3

About the Event: Serene has launched the Project Sextans, a specialized training program designed to enhance the combat capabilities of all Valiants. Complete tasks to earn rewards, including: profile pictures, nameplates, medals, weapon cosmetics and more!

1.2 "Project Sextans": Weekend Ascent

Event Time: 4 PM PT, Friday – 4 PM PT, Monday (weekly during the event).

About the Event: Enjoy "Project Sextans 10% Bonus" *10 during the Weekend Ascent!

2. Optimizations

Performance improvements: Reduced rendering load for ingame VFX.

Memory Usage: Optimized RAM/VRAM usage to prevent crash issues.

3. Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where right-clicking players on the end-of-match leaderboard failed to open the context menu.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass reward icons failed to load.

Fixed incorrect reload animation icon display for M88.

Fixed stuttering during Akai Hime's tactical sprint-to-slide transition.

Fixed incorrect attribute descriptions for several weapon attachments.

Fixed crashes occurring during the end of match results screen.

Fixed an issue where shotguns could occasionally kill in one shot at unintended ranges.

NEW: Valiant & Weapon Balancing Survey

Not happy with Valiant or weapon balance? Share your feedback with us!

🔗 Take the survey here: https://kingame.wjx.cn/vm/mBc8tr3.aspx

We’ve integrated the in-game channel survey into the game client. Feel free to share your suggestions and report any bugs you encounter. We’ll identify and address issues based on your feedback. https://wjx.cn/vm/hjG3A7d.aspx

Combat Cat Studio

Follow us on social media:

Twitter/X https://twitter.com/WildAssaultGame

Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/wildassault.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WildAssault

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@WildAssault

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@wildassault

Discord https://discord.gg/WildAssault