Aircraft

A bug that caused “Reset Radar/IRST direction to boresight” to not center the radar scan zone in TWS mode when the radar was tracking a target has been fixed.

A bug that caused the auto tracker target track in the targeting optics to sometimes “fly” away from the target has been fixed.

A bug where it was not possible to select another missile type through the visual weapons menu if the aircraft had two different missile types on the BOL countermeasure pylons has been fixed.

Naval Vessels

A bug that sometimes caused the assistance notification to appear when destroying an enemy vessel has been fixed.

Graphics

XeSS has been updated to version 2.0.1.

A bug on Intel Arc GPUs that caused polygon mesh to be visible on the cockpit glass in rainy weather has been fixed.

