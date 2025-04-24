 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18221829 Edited 24 April 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Aircraft

  • A bug that caused “Reset Radar/IRST direction to boresight” to not center the radar scan zone in TWS mode when the radar was tracking a target has been fixed.

  • A bug that caused the auto tracker target track in the targeting optics to sometimes “fly” away from the target has been fixed.

  • A bug where it was not possible to select another missile type through the visual weapons menu if the aircraft had two different missile types on the BOL countermeasure pylons has been fixed.

  • A bug that sometimes caused the assistance notification to appear when destroying an enemy vessel has been fixed.

Graphics

  • XeSS has been updated to version 2.0.1.

  • A bug on Intel Arc GPUs that caused polygon mesh to be visible on the cockpit glass in rainy weather has been fixed.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

