24 April 2025 Build 18221806 Edited 24 April 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
v3.6.94.41685

Changes

  • Squirrel - Warchief can be recruited in the Stove

  • Korean localization imported

Bugfixes

  • Fixed crashes caused by Dragon IA in solo/conquest/multiplayer

    • After placing a relic

    • After creating a military upgrade for kingdoms

    • After building a Monument of God

    • In case of UI freeze

    • When loading a save with an IA dragon

  • Added security to avoid crash when killing a neutral faction

  • Animation - Fixed Warrior/Champion and Shield Bearer/Fantassin attack animation

  • Units - Fixed move speed of military units

  • Units - Fixed vikings being able to send further villager to build

  • Kingdom - Fixed Armored Shred being triggered all the time

  • Military Path - Fixed Legion second level not working for Mercenaries for the Raven

  • Owl - Fixed Nomad Branches that could be bitten by werewolves in Moonlit Betrayal

  • Text - Fixed some typo issue

Known Issues

  • Dragon - Merchant in no work in specific case (to avoid try to not have a Trading Post with a Longship Dock on a same tile)

  • Multiplayer lobby issue

  • Stoat - Sentry cost issue with "marches of Brittany" knowledge

