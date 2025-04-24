v3.6.94.41685
Changes
-
Squirrel - Warchief can be recruited in the Stove
-
Korean localization imported
Bugfixes
-
Fixed crashes caused by Dragon IA in solo/conquest/multiplayer
-
After placing a relic
-
After creating a military upgrade for kingdoms
-
After building a Monument of God
-
In case of UI freeze
-
When loading a save with an IA dragon
-
-
Added security to avoid crash when killing a neutral faction
-
Animation - Fixed Warrior/Champion and Shield Bearer/Fantassin attack animation
-
Units - Fixed move speed of military units
-
Units - Fixed vikings being able to send further villager to build
-
Kingdom - Fixed Armored Shred being triggered all the time
-
Military Path - Fixed Legion second level not working for Mercenaries for the Raven
-
Owl - Fixed Nomad Branches that could be bitten by werewolves in Moonlit Betrayal
-
Text - Fixed some typo issue
Known Issues
-
Dragon - Merchant in no work in specific case (to avoid try to not have a Trading Post with a Longship Dock on a same tile)
-
Multiplayer lobby issue
-
Stoat - Sentry cost issue with "marches of Brittany" knowledge
Changed files in this update