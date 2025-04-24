This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Teri at the cafe is the default choice if you're not on Melanie's path. There is no prerequisite for the scene other than Max being a young, handsome man.

While this is primarily a Teri scene, her daughter, Samantha, does make an appearance. Due to how the paths play out in the scene, Samantha plays a bigger role than initially planned.

Samantha also reacts to the photo Max has on his smartphone.

This update also includes significant menu and smartphone changes to support translations. Character names, messages, relevant information, etc..., now all support different languages. Some translations in Simplified Chinese and French are included to demonstrate the system.

Please remember the is a beta build. It may be unstable and unfinished.

To switch to a custom branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "Betas" tab