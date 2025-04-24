Greetings, Adventurers.
We’d like to inform you of the latest changes applied in this update.
IRONMACE
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed an issue that could cause a crash during gameplay.
-
Fixed a bug where Unique mimic dropped an extra Wanderlight Lantern.
-
Fixed a bug where the Giant Bat would drop an extra Giant Bat Wing.
-
Fixed an issue where selected items could be deselected when using the marketplace search function.
-
Fixed a bug that opened the incorrect DLC page.
Game Updates:
-
Increased the drop rate difference between epic and legendary gems in the Normal and HR dungeons.
-
Improved the chance for the Cockatrice feather to drop.
Changed files in this update