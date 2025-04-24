 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18221508 Edited 24 April 2025 – 09:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Adventurers.
We’d like to inform you of the latest changes applied in this update.

IRONMACE

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue that could cause a crash during gameplay.

  • Fixed a bug where Unique mimic dropped an extra Wanderlight Lantern.

  • Fixed a bug where the Giant Bat would drop an extra Giant Bat Wing.

  • Fixed an issue where selected items could be deselected when using the marketplace search function.

  • Fixed a bug that opened the incorrect DLC page.

Game Updates:

  • Increased the drop rate difference between epic and legendary gems in the Normal and HR dungeons.

  • Improved the chance for the Cockatrice feather to drop.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2016591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link