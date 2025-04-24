Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We’d like to inform you that a hotfix has been applied.

We will continue to do our best to promptly address any bugs reported in the future.

Thank you.

**

**

**

■ Major Hotfix Details



[Improved world entry error handling.]**

We have mitigated an issue where entering the world would fail under certain circumstances.

As a result, loading times when entering the world may be slightly longer.

**

■ Hotfix Details

**

Fixed an issue where the dodge (roll) action would not work after using the Fairy skill "Earth Burst."

A completely meaningless monster has been added.

What was it called again... Trallela? Trollo? Something like that, I think.



We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)