Hello,

We have released a patch this afternoon to address the save file issue that some players were reporting. This patch will be rolling out to Steam as you're reading this, and is planned to roll out to Xbox/Gamepass/Win 10 and Playstation platforms before the weekend.

The changelog below contains spoilers.

Fixed SAVE FILE bug that caused some user’s save files to roll back several days to an older, prior save state. This bug was caused by our internal save backup system which has now been disabled.

Temporarily disabled the Main Menu credits from auto-playing on idle as this was causing issues when players would click “continue” within a few frames of the credits starting.

Fixed some typos.

LATE GAME SPOILERS BELOW :

Fixed a bug involving the resetting of the position of a giant gear from day to day that had a small potential to lock players from accessing an area.

We want to thank you for bringing this issue to our attention and your patience whilst we investigated and worked towards a solution.

Dogubomb/Raw Fury