 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18221201 Edited 24 April 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

As you saw on our socials, anupdate is coming today to Rugby 25! From this week we will move to once a week, Wednesday updates.

  • Added five player ruck option

  • Added player send off

  • Added new Celebration Cutscene

  • Balanced fatigue and fatigue management in career matches

  • Improved Career pending offer functionality

  • Improved end of season award stat tracking

  • Improved free agent salary expectations

  • Improved player recruitment menu flow

  • Improved camera options during rucks

  • Improved AI substitution and injured player decisions

  • Improved Stamina system

  • Improved AI pass decision making

  • Improved Stability

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2340870/Rugby_25/

**

Social Channels

**
[Rugby 25 Twitter](https://x.com/rugbythegame style=button) [Rugby 25 Facebook](https://facebook.com/rugbythegame style=button) [Rugby 25 Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/rugbythegame/ style=button) [Rugby 25 Subreddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Rugby24/ style=button)
[Big Ant EA Support](https://early.bigant.com style=button) [Big Ant Twitter](https://x.com/bigantstudios style=button) [Big Ant Forums](https://board.bigant.com/c/rugby-25/7 style=button) [Big Ant website](https://www.bigant.com/ style=button)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2340871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link