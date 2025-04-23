Dear players,

As you saw on our socials, anupdate is coming today to Rugby 25! From this week we will move to once a week, Wednesday updates.

Added five player ruck option

Added player send off

Added new Celebration Cutscene

Balanced fatigue and fatigue management in career matches

Improved Career pending offer functionality

Improved end of season award stat tracking

Improved free agent salary expectations

Improved player recruitment menu flow

Improved camera options during rucks

Improved AI substitution and injured player decisions

Improved Stamina system

Improved AI pass decision making

Improved Stability

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2340870/Rugby_25/

