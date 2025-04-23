Dear players,
As you saw on our socials, anupdate is coming today to Rugby 25! From this week we will move to once a week, Wednesday updates.
-
Added five player ruck option
-
Added player send off
-
Added new Celebration Cutscene
-
Balanced fatigue and fatigue management in career matches
-
Improved Career pending offer functionality
-
Improved end of season award stat tracking
-
Improved free agent salary expectations
-
Improved player recruitment menu flow
-
Improved camera options during rucks
-
Improved AI substitution and injured player decisions
-
Improved Stamina system
-
Improved AI pass decision making
-
Improved Stability
**
