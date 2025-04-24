 Skip to content

Major 24 April 2025 Build 18221192 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spring has arrived once again. Let’s welcome the season together!

6 Brand-New Sprites and Their Exclusive Decorations
Spring is here!

Fly Kites and Enjoy Green Rice Dumplings

Feel the spring breeze on the grass, fly kites, savor green rice dumplings… What a leisurely weekend!

Sketch in the Tulip Garden

The variety and colors of tulips are truly dazzling. Which one is your favorite?

Indulge in Delicious Cherry Cake

Sweet and juicy cherries pair perfectly with cake!

Antique-Style Plum Blossom Garden

Stroll through a world of plum blossoms and immerse yourself in this unique atmosphere.

Plant Trees, Cherish Our Home

Protect our Earth by starting with planting a tree this spring.

Dig for Bamboo Shoots with Pandas!

Adorable pandas and fresh, delicious bamboo shoots – it’s a tough choice to make!

