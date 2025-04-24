-NEW local PVP multiplayer.
-select multiplayer from the game launcher to play.
-multiplayer version runs in two separate windows.
-if you don't see a second window when you launch the multiplayer game it might
be hiding behind the first window.
v2.93
Update notes via Steam Community
-NEW local PVP multiplayer.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update