2.1 Updated: The Anthem Of R'lyeh
◇ 【New Character: Marksman Esther】
Dual classes "Hunter" & "The Saint" first unlocked.
◇ 【New Gameplay】
New game mode "Entity Illusion".
11 levels of illusion trials; new scenarios & random bosses await.
New equipment—Yellow Sign: Random attributes synthesis offers tactical combination.
Exclusive attribute—Willpower: Go insane in the coming of Cthulhu!
◇ 【New Soul Cores】
"Fenrir The Monster Wolf" & "Hela The Amorphous Soul"
[Wish Summon]: Choose your desired Soul Cores for further cultivation.
◇ 【New Transmogs】
The new skins are available:
Hela: "Shadow Dominion"
Esther: "Paleochron Stillness"
Chaos: "Colossus Echo"
◇ 【New Chapters】
New story chapter unlocked: Trurem 4 & 5.
Rewards for 240 & 260 stars accumulating, world progress, chapter, and Yggdrasil Blessing are available.
◇ 【New Levels】
Orisols I difficulty upper limit unlocked: Lv30~60.
New Warrior & Hero & Caravan Campaign (Lv 60 (60)) unlocked...
Changed files in this update