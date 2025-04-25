2.1 Updated: The Anthem Of R'lyeh

◇ 【New Character: Marksman Esther】

Dual classes "Hunter" & "The Saint" first unlocked.

◇ 【New Gameplay】

New game mode "Entity Illusion".

11 levels of illusion trials; new scenarios & random bosses await.

New equipment—Yellow Sign: Random attributes synthesis offers tactical combination.

Exclusive attribute—Willpower: Go insane in the coming of Cthulhu!

◇ 【New Soul Cores】

"Fenrir The Monster Wolf" & "Hela The Amorphous Soul"

[Wish Summon]: Choose your desired Soul Cores for further cultivation.

◇ 【New Transmogs】

The new skins are available:

Hela: "Shadow Dominion"

Esther: "Paleochron Stillness"

Chaos: "Colossus Echo"

◇ 【New Chapters】

New story chapter unlocked: Trurem 4 & 5.

Rewards for 240 & 260 stars accumulating, world progress, chapter, and Yggdrasil Blessing are available.

◇ 【New Levels】

Orisols I difficulty upper limit unlocked: Lv30~60.

New Warrior & Hero & Caravan Campaign (Lv 60 (60)) unlocked...