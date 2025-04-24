Greetings Space Marines!⚔️

A Hotfix has just been released on Space Marine 2. Its main focus is to solve the connectivity issues that are occurring since the release of the 7.0 update last week. We’ll keep working on improving the connectivity over the upcoming days. Let us know if you see improvements with this hotfix, or if you still encounter issues.

On another note, this patch also brings small balancing changes to some weapons, weapon perks, and class perks.

PATCH NOTES 7.1

Fixed several crashes.

Fixed several connectivity issues.

Fixed an issue that locked Assault's Relic Regalia as a Prestige 4 reward.

Weapons

Power Sword

Power Rake and Power Whirl damage greatly increased.

Neo-Volkite

Volkite Discharge damage increased by 12.5%.

Weapon Perks

Plasma Incinerator

"Perpetual Velocity": The perk has been replaced with "Fast Venting"

"Adamant Velocity": The perk has been replaced with “Plasma Collection"

"Blast Radius": The perk has been replaced with "Common Speed"

"Charged Cooling": The perk has been replaced with "Adamant Restoration"

"Common Speed 1": The perk has been replaced with "Fast Venting"

"Common Speed 2": The perk has been replaced with "Common Cooling"

"Perpetual Velocity": The perk has been replaced with "Honed Precision"

"Fast Venting": The perk has been replaced with "Blast Radius"

"Plasma Collection": The perk has been replaced with "Efficient Charge"

"Adamant Restoration": The perk has been replaced with "Charged Speed"

"Blast Radius": The perk has been replaced with "Adamant Velocity"

"Charged Speed 1": The perk has been replaced with "Perpetual Velocity"

"Charged Speed 2": The perk has been replaced with "Great Might"

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

"Elusive Fire": The perk has been replaced with "Brutal Rampage"

Plasma Pistol

"Blast Radius": Switched position in the skill tree with "Efficient Charge"

"Efficient Charge": Switched position in the skill tree with "Blast Radius"

Power Sword

"Reeling Blow": effect increased from 30% to 40%. Duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds. Cooldown increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Perks

Vanguard Prestige Perk

“Exigency Charge”: Fixed an issue preventing the bonus from activating properly.

Sniper Prestige Perk

“Versatile Precision”: Fixed a bug that caused this perk cooldown to be more than 15 seconds

Heavy Prestige Perk

“Auxiliary Reload”: Now properly triggers when killing an Extremis (or higher) enemy.

Global Perks QoL

