Major 24 April 2025 Build 18220928 Edited 24 April 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Adjustments

  • Optimized resources at search points in each stage of the Tutorial Level.

  • The weather in [Origin-00] is now mostly sunny, with a 5:1 ratio of sunny to rainy days.

  • Significantly reduced the spawn weight of "Fish" during rainy weather.

  • Removed Fungal Matriarch from the enemy spawn pool of the rainy weather.

  • Adjusted "Fish" attributes:

  • Health: 1000→1500

  • Damage: 35→45

  • Attack speed: 0.75→1.25

  • Vision range: 10→3

  • Hearing range: 3→10

  • Chance to trigger Fracture on hit: 100%→20%

  • Skill EXP gain multiplier: 1→1.2

  • Fogman
  • Skill EXP gain multiplier: 1→1.4
  • Scary Highlander
  • Skill EXP gain multiplier: 1→1.4

  • Removed foggy weather from the random weather pool for the [Origin-00] map.

  • Reduced the foggy weather trigger range for the Military Outpost. Weather now changes only when you enter the outpost, not in the surrounding area.

  • Configured the key to the warehouse of Military Outpost.

  • Ground drops in the Military Outpost are now randomized from the full attachment pool.

  • Increased the amount of loot inside the warehouse of Military Outpost.

  • Removed the Trap in the Laboratory to ensure Scary Highlander moves correctly within the Valley area.

  • Optimized the attack range of the Ice Axe.

  • Added scroll bars to the chat and mail interfaces in the U.R.C. Terminal.

  • Added chase range limits for hostile creatures.

  • You can now select items directly from the Storage Box while on the terminal interface to submit and complete missions.

  • Optimized EXP requirements for leveling up the Cardio skill:

  • Level 1: 100→50

  • Level 2: 320→160

  • Level 3: 1200→600

  • Level 4: 5000→2500

  • Balanced corruption affixes:

  • Spread of High Heat Fusion: -0.05 → -0.15

  • Damage of Achilles' Aim: 5% → 12%

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several level design errors.
  • Fixed a bug where the main interface disappeared due to network issues.
  • Fixed an issue where opening/closing the crafting interface while the transmitter was open caused transmitter items to enlarge.
  • Fixed an issue where the discard item prompt obscured the inventory bar.
  • Fixed UI display errors on the character card.
  • Fixed a slight misalignment in the Fogman's attack animation.
  • Fixed an issue where firing sometimes failed while aiming.
  • Fixed the missing Recyclable tag.
  • Fixed a text error in a mission description.
  • Fixed an issue where the corruption effect of Broken Lens did not match its description.
  • Fixed an issue where resetting settings did not fully reset key bindings.
  • Fixed an issue where closing the workbench interface displayed the merchant interface.
  • Fixed an issue where merchant information did not update after trading.
  • Fixed mismatched locations between File Piles and their search trigger.
  • Fixed a bug where the purchase price of some items was much lower than their selling price.
  • Fixed fire rate issues.

