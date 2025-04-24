Adjustments
Optimized resources at search points in each stage of the Tutorial Level.
The weather in [Origin-00] is now mostly sunny, with a 5:1 ratio of sunny to rainy days.
Significantly reduced the spawn weight of "Fish" during rainy weather.
Removed Fungal Matriarch from the enemy spawn pool of the rainy weather.
Adjusted "Fish" attributes:
Health: 1000→1500
Damage: 35→45
Attack speed: 0.75→1.25
Vision range: 10→3
Hearing range: 3→10
Chance to trigger Fracture on hit: 100%→20%
Skill EXP gain multiplier: 1→1.2
- Fogman
- Skill EXP gain multiplier: 1→1.4
- Scary Highlander
- Skill EXP gain multiplier: 1→1.4
Removed foggy weather from the random weather pool for the [Origin-00] map.
Reduced the foggy weather trigger range for the Military Outpost. Weather now changes only when you enter the outpost, not in the surrounding area.
Configured the key to the warehouse of Military Outpost.
Ground drops in the Military Outpost are now randomized from the full attachment pool.
Increased the amount of loot inside the warehouse of Military Outpost.
Removed the Trap in the Laboratory to ensure Scary Highlander moves correctly within the Valley area.
Optimized the attack range of the Ice Axe.
Added scroll bars to the chat and mail interfaces in the U.R.C. Terminal.
Added chase range limits for hostile creatures.
You can now select items directly from the Storage Box while on the terminal interface to submit and complete missions.
Optimized EXP requirements for leveling up the Cardio skill:
Level 1: 100→50
Level 2: 320→160
Level 3: 1200→600
Level 4: 5000→2500
-
Balanced corruption affixes:
Spread of High Heat Fusion: -0.05 → -0.15
Damage of Achilles' Aim: 5% → 12%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several level design errors.
- Fixed a bug where the main interface disappeared due to network issues.
- Fixed an issue where opening/closing the crafting interface while the transmitter was open caused transmitter items to enlarge.
- Fixed an issue where the discard item prompt obscured the inventory bar.
- Fixed UI display errors on the character card.
- Fixed a slight misalignment in the Fogman's attack animation.
- Fixed an issue where firing sometimes failed while aiming.
- Fixed the missing Recyclable tag.
- Fixed a text error in a mission description.
- Fixed an issue where the corruption effect of Broken Lens did not match its description.
- Fixed an issue where resetting settings did not fully reset key bindings.
- Fixed an issue where closing the workbench interface displayed the merchant interface.
- Fixed an issue where merchant information did not update after trading.
- Fixed mismatched locations between File Piles and their search trigger.
- Fixed a bug where the purchase price of some items was much lower than their selling price.
- Fixed fire rate issues.
