Removed Fungal Matriarch from the enemy spawn pool of the rainy weather.

Significantly reduced the spawn weight of "Fish" during rainy weather.

The weather in [Origin-00] is now mostly sunny, with a 5:1 ratio of sunny to rainy days.

Optimized resources at search points in each stage of the Tutorial Level.

Chance to trigger Fracture on hit: 100%→20%

Removed foggy weather from the random weather pool for the [Origin-00] map.

Reduced the foggy weather trigger range for the Military Outpost. Weather now changes only when you enter the outpost, not in the surrounding area.

Configured the key to the warehouse of Military Outpost.

Ground drops in the Military Outpost are now randomized from the full attachment pool.

Increased the amount of loot inside the warehouse of Military Outpost.

Removed the Trap in the Laboratory to ensure Scary Highlander moves correctly within the Valley area.

Optimized the attack range of the Ice Axe.

Added scroll bars to the chat and mail interfaces in the U.R.C. Terminal.

Added chase range limits for hostile creatures.

You can now select items directly from the Storage Box while on the terminal interface to submit and complete missions.