Content Update – April 24
This update restores multiplayer functionality and brings major improvements to stage progression, artifact balance, and various in-game systems. Thanks again for your continued feedback and support.
Multiplayer
Multiplayer functionality has been restored
→ We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
Planet Missions
Each planet now features 10 distinct stages with tailored difficulty scaling
Planet unlock conditions have been adjusted for smoother progression
Mission difficulty and reward scaling systems have been rebalanced
Charge rate no longer increases by stage
Bonus rewards based on mission difficulty have been removed
Added mission clear records and stage completion rates per planet
Artifacts
Stat values and prices for artifacts have been rebalanced
Combat power indicators have been removed from artifact items
Characters
Agents now drop all gems and credits upon death
Loan limits have been increased for Iron-ranked players
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Voice line volume reduced
Fixed animations for explosive and gas grenades
Resolved issue where heartbeat sound wouldn’t stop at low health
Updated character description for Frontrunner
Missing translations applied in loading screens
Fixed visibility issues with thrown items
Fixed emote-related item disappearance in client-to-client cases
Changed files in this update