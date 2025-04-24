 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18220907 Edited 24 April 2025 – 08:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Update – April 24

This update restores multiplayer functionality and brings major improvements to stage progression, artifact balance, and various in-game systems. Thanks again for your continued feedback and support.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer functionality has been restored
→ We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Planet Missions

Each planet now features 10 distinct stages with tailored difficulty scaling
Planet unlock conditions have been adjusted for smoother progression
Mission difficulty and reward scaling systems have been rebalanced
Charge rate no longer increases by stage
Bonus rewards based on mission difficulty have been removed
Added mission clear records and stage completion rates per planet

Artifacts

Stat values and prices for artifacts have been rebalanced
Combat power indicators have been removed from artifact items

Characters

Agents now drop all gems and credits upon death
Loan limits have been increased for Iron-ranked players

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Voice line volume reduced
Fixed animations for explosive and gas grenades
Resolved issue where heartbeat sound wouldn’t stop at low health
Updated character description for Frontrunner
Missing translations applied in loading screens
Fixed visibility issues with thrown items
Fixed emote-related item disappearance in client-to-client cases

