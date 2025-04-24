Content Update – April 24

This update restores multiplayer functionality and brings major improvements to stage progression, artifact balance, and various in-game systems. Thanks again for your continued feedback and support.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer functionality has been restored

→ We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Planet Missions

Each planet now features 10 distinct stages with tailored difficulty scaling

Planet unlock conditions have been adjusted for smoother progression

Mission difficulty and reward scaling systems have been rebalanced

Charge rate no longer increases by stage

Bonus rewards based on mission difficulty have been removed

Added mission clear records and stage completion rates per planet

Artifacts

Stat values and prices for artifacts have been rebalanced

Combat power indicators have been removed from artifact items

Characters

Agents now drop all gems and credits upon death

Loan limits have been increased for Iron-ranked players

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Voice line volume reduced

Fixed animations for explosive and gas grenades

Resolved issue where heartbeat sound wouldn’t stop at low health

Updated character description for Frontrunner

Missing translations applied in loading screens

Fixed visibility issues with thrown items

Fixed emote-related item disappearance in client-to-client cases