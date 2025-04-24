 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18220796 Edited 24 April 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Fixed the issue of not being able to harvest mature crops after continuing the game
Fixed the issue of the game window not being centered
Improved the issue of game camera
Added the function of mouse wheel switching tool
Modified the issue of adding skills after mining

Changed files in this update

Depot 3029501
  • Loading history…
