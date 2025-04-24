Fixed the issue of not being able to harvest mature crops after continuing the game
Fixed the issue of the game window not being centered
Improved the issue of game camera
Added the function of mouse wheel switching tool
Modified the issue of adding skills after mining
Updated 04.24
