

Hey RATSHAKERs,

The RATgineers have gnawed through new cables, licked the circuits clean, and emerged with more offerings.

This time, the work was multilingual. The RAT now speaks in new tongues:

New Localisations Added: RATSHAKER™, the Supporter Pack DLC, and our Store Page are now fully localised in: Korean, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese.

TV Fixes: Some TVs had gone dark. Their videos lost to the void after the last patch.

We have restored their signal. The intended horrors now broadcast as designed.









Make sure to restart Steam to apply this update.

Thank you for playing RATSHAKER!

Keep shaking that RAT! 🐀

- Sunscorched Studios

No real rats were harmed in the development of RATSHAKER™.