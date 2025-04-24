 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18220720
Update notes via Steam Community

We've adjusted a range of "Events", namely Being Hunted, Warbands Raiding and Velgar Attacks.

Ghornfell Raids (Goblin Raid Parties)

  • Cooldown increased from 2 in-game days to 4 days.

  • There's actually a handful of these raids with different raid party compositions, but they average out to to 4 days now. Half as commonplace now.

Ghornfell Base Raids

  • Grace Period increased from 9 in-game days to 12 in-game days before the raid can happen.

  • Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

  • Cooldown increased from 2 days to 3.75 days.

Ghornfell Hunted Events

  • Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

  • Cooldown increased from 1 day to 2.25 days.

Velgar Events

  • Velgar Meteor Barrages reduced from 5 to 2 per meteor event, addressing the drift towards tedium as this event outstays its welcome.

  • "Poison Breath" event is now only poison breath strafing runs.

Also included...

  • Improved desync issues for clients when performing combat or gathering actions.

  • Reduced frequency and intensity of Velgar events, and multiple events should not trigger simultaneously any more. Velgar and His Goblin Companions should give you some breathing room now.

  • Quests awarding non-quest items can now be properly completed even if your inventory is full.

  • World fixes to some geometry and LODs that weren't looking quite right.

  • A couple of missing SFX issues resolved.

  • All spells should now have a description within the spell wheel.

  • Combat fixes where actions could happen without their representative animation playing.

  • Bedroll no longer glints as though it is a resource. Bed is a treasure, but it shouldn't shimmer like one.

  • Hostile AI is no longer immune to Bleed... (Except for Vault Guardians who can't bleed because... well... what would they bleed? Blood runes?)

  • Multiple Crash fixes

  • We've adjusted XP balancing around purifying water.

  • Many Localisation improvements for unlocalised strings, text cut-offs and overlaps.

  • A range of UI bugs have been fixed including some errors and inconsistencies with item names.

  • A bunch of fixes around crashes and general stability. (Not building stability)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1374491
  • Loading history…
