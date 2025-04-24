We've adjusted a range of "Events", namely Being Hunted, Warbands Raiding and Velgar Attacks.

Ghornfell Raids (Goblin Raid Parties)

There's actually a handful of these raids with different raid party compositions, but they average out to to 4 days now. Half as commonplace now.

Ghornfell Base Raids

Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

Grace Period increased from 9 in-game days to 12 in-game days before the raid can happen.

Ghornfell Hunted Events

Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

Velgar Events

"Poison Breath" event is now only poison breath strafing runs.

Velgar Meteor Barrages reduced from 5 to 2 per meteor event, addressing the drift towards tedium as this event outstays its welcome.

Also included...

Improved desync issues for clients when performing combat or gathering actions.

Reduced frequency and intensity of Velgar events, and multiple events should not trigger simultaneously any more. Velgar and His Goblin Companions should give you some breathing room now.

Quests awarding non-quest items can now be properly completed even if your inventory is full.

World fixes to some geometry and LODs that weren't looking quite right.

A couple of missing SFX issues resolved.

All spells should now have a description within the spell wheel.

Combat fixes where actions could happen without their representative animation playing.

Bedroll no longer glints as though it is a resource. Bed is a treasure, but it shouldn't shimmer like one.

Hostile AI is no longer immune to Bleed... (Except for Vault Guardians who can't bleed because... well... what would they bleed? Blood runes?)

Multiple Crash fixes

We've adjusted XP balancing around purifying water.

Many Localisation improvements for unlocalised strings, text cut-offs and overlaps.

A range of UI bugs have been fixed including some errors and inconsistencies with item names.