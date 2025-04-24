We've adjusted a range of "Events", namely Being Hunted, Warbands Raiding and Velgar Attacks.
Ghornfell Raids (Goblin Raid Parties)
-
Cooldown increased from 2 in-game days to 4 days.
-
There's actually a handful of these raids with different raid party compositions, but they average out to to 4 days now. Half as commonplace now.
Ghornfell Base Raids
-
Grace Period increased from 9 in-game days to 12 in-game days before the raid can happen.
-
Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.
-
Cooldown increased from 2 days to 3.75 days.
Ghornfell Hunted Events
-
Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.
-
Cooldown increased from 1 day to 2.25 days.
Velgar Events
-
Velgar Meteor Barrages reduced from 5 to 2 per meteor event, addressing the drift towards tedium as this event outstays its welcome.
-
"Poison Breath" event is now only poison breath strafing runs.
Also included...
-
Improved desync issues for clients when performing combat or gathering actions.
-
Reduced frequency and intensity of Velgar events, and multiple events should not trigger simultaneously any more. Velgar and His Goblin Companions should give you some breathing room now.
-
Quests awarding non-quest items can now be properly completed even if your inventory is full.
-
World fixes to some geometry and LODs that weren't looking quite right.
-
A couple of missing SFX issues resolved.
-
All spells should now have a description within the spell wheel.
-
Combat fixes where actions could happen without their representative animation playing.
-
Bedroll no longer glints as though it is a resource. Bed is a treasure, but it shouldn't shimmer like one.
-
Hostile AI is no longer immune to Bleed... (Except for Vault Guardians who can't bleed because... well... what would they bleed? Blood runes?)
-
Multiple Crash fixes
-
We've adjusted XP balancing around purifying water.
-
Many Localisation improvements for unlocalised strings, text cut-offs and overlaps.
-
A range of UI bugs have been fixed including some errors and inconsistencies with item names.
-
A bunch of fixes around crashes and general stability. (Not building stability)
