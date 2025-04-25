 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18220642 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
▼Major changes included in the latest update

1.Bug Fix
Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from progressing through the stages correctly in Nightmare Mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2658451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link