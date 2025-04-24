Our first patch for Beholder: Conductor has arrived! Based on your reports, we’ve made several important fixes and adjustments to make your conductor duties smoother and more efficient. Thanks for keeping an eye on the issues — the Ministry appreciates your loyalty. Please, make sure that you have the latest (windows v1.0.1.246, MacOS v1.0.1.41) version of the game.

List of changes:

Adjusted the timing of the quest marker in the “Find the Ambassador” mission to make it clearer when the story is progressing — now players will receive clearer guidance on what to do next.

Added additional tutorial instructions explaining how the supply system works, as well as how and why to use time acceleration and the pause function.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to farm money by reselling items at a profit.

Fixed localization issues across multiple languages for a more seamless experience.

Thank you for boarding Beholder: Conductor!

Keep reporting any suspicious activity and bugs to help us keep this train running on schedule.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2825530/Beholder_Conductor/