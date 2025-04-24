 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18220630 Edited 24 April 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Weather

Bad weather not only affects attendance but also slightly increases the chances of incidents during matches. Other factors that influence the frequency of incidents include the referee’s reputation, rivalry, and one of the teams being the defending champion. This thing will be fine tuned in future versions.

Coaches

Coaches with poor Elo ratings are less likely to be hired by strong teams.

The Game Feature page has been updated. Here’s the link: https://simcups.com/feature-overviews?page=1

Web version:
https://simcups.com

