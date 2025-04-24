💡 Fixed lighting in some scenes
🎞️ Added new animations
🌕 Added brightness settings
⚙️ Added graphics quality settings (for low-end PCs)
Thanks to everyone who leaves feedback — you help make the game better 💙
Changed files in this update