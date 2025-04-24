 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18220581 Edited 24 April 2025 – 08:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💡 Fixed lighting in some scenes
🎞️ Added new animations
🌕 Added brightness settings
⚙️ Added graphics quality settings (for low-end PCs)

Thanks to everyone who leaves feedback — you help make the game better 💙

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3345762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link