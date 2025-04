**

1) Gameplay Changes:

● The unlock requirement for Quick Match (PvP mode) has been changed.

Before: Rider’s Road Stage 5

Now: Rider’s Road Stage 1

● The default Perks for new Riders have been updated.

Before: No Perks

Now: Recommended Perks “Balanced Specialization”

● Button guides can now be displayed in Quick Match and Custom Match.

You can toggle this in [Settings] → [Gameplay] → [Interface] → "Button Guide".

● Bug fixes and feature improvements have been made.