8 new maps have been added to the game;
Changed and added battle animations for the main character and enemies;
Changed the battle system;
Added a magic strike;
Added a flashlight;
Added a Bestiary;
Added story notes;
Changed dragon attacks;
Minor improvements to locations;
Large build from April 24.
Update notes via Steam Community
