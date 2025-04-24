 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18220455 Edited 24 April 2025 – 09:06:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

8 new maps have been added to the game;
Changed and added battle animations for the main character and enemies;
Changed the battle system;
Added a magic strike;
Added a flashlight;
Added a Bestiary;
Added story notes;
Changed dragon attacks;
Minor improvements to locations;

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3456301
