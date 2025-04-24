 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18220318 Edited 24 April 2025 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE: Version: MYSTICAL BOG #1.074 (EXPERIMENTAL BUILD)

Super quick little update, I've changed Double Jump to be called Jump Boots (more like Jump Anklets).
I've also added an untextured 3d model for these jump boots to the character model once they are equipped, and they no longer jump infinitely.
When using the jump boots (double jumping), there is a placeholder sound and particle FX.

For those in Australia who have a long weekend, enjoy!

It's my birthday tomorrow on ANZAC day so I'll be putting my feet up and actually letting myself relax for a change and doing some testing of Metal Heads locally with some friends and family over the weekend which will be great :D

ROCK ON!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 18220318
Windows English Metal Heads Content Depot 1132671
