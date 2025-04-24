This build has not been seen in a public branch.

UPDATE: Version: MYSTICAL BOG #1.074 (EXPERIMENTAL BUILD)

Super quick little update, I've changed Double Jump to be called Jump Boots (more like Jump Anklets).

I've also added an untextured 3d model for these jump boots to the character model once they are equipped, and they no longer jump infinitely.

When using the jump boots (double jumping), there is a placeholder sound and particle FX.

For those in Australia who have a long weekend, enjoy!

It's my birthday tomorrow on ANZAC day so I'll be putting my feet up and actually letting myself relax for a change and doing some testing of Metal Heads locally with some friends and family over the weekend which will be great :D

ROCK ON!