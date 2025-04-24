Combat
- Melee Rework
- First strike deals more damage and can crit
- Second strike deals a tiny burst of damage
- The melee now interacts uniquely with each weapon
- Revolver
- Melee crits refund a bullet
- Repeater / SMG
- SMG melee hits will mark enemies
- Repeater melee hits will pop marks
- Boomerang
-
Meleeing a returning boomerang will forcefully reflect it back out
-
Outgoing boomerangs do slightly less damage until they start returning 50 -> 30
-
Range 160 -> 130
-
Hitbox shrink
-
Alt fire
-
Briefly stuns enemies hit by the explosion
-
Explosion damage 70 -> 40
-
-
The Binary Transistors
-
Decreased base fire rate
- All Weapon Prototypes
- New weapon prototypes are much easier to unlock and are retroactively awarded
Upgrades
- VIP Pass
- Doubles reroll cost instead of disabling reroll lever
- Oil Can
- Thrown boomerang return speed is only increased when manually recalled
UI
- Level Complete summary animations
Saloon
- Added icon when cursed item is available
- Added set dressing
Miscellaneous
- Various tweaks and bugfixes
