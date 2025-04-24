 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18220193
Update notes via Steam Community

Combat

  • Melee Rework
  • First strike deals more damage and can crit
  • Second strike deals a tiny burst of damage
  • The melee now interacts uniquely with each weapon
  • Revolver
  • Melee crits refund a bullet
  • Repeater / SMG
  • SMG melee hits will mark enemies
  • Repeater melee hits will pop marks
  • Boomerang

  • Meleeing a returning boomerang will forcefully reflect it back out

  • Outgoing boomerangs do slightly less damage until they start returning 50 -> 30

  • Range 160 -> 130

  • Hitbox shrink

  • Alt fire

    • Briefly stuns enemies hit by the explosion

    • Explosion damage 70 -> 40

  • The Binary Transistors

  • Decreased base fire rate

  • All Weapon Prototypes
  • New weapon prototypes are much easier to unlock and are retroactively awarded

Upgrades

  • VIP Pass
  • Doubles reroll cost instead of disabling reroll lever
  • Oil Can
  • Thrown boomerang return speed is only increased when manually recalled

UI

  • Level Complete summary animations

Saloon

  • Added icon when cursed item is available
  • Added set dressing

Miscellaneous

  • Various tweaks and bugfixes

Windows Depot 2986761
