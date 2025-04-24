 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18220119 Edited 24 April 2025 – 07:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • [Preference] Add links to several localization sources.

  • Update sample locale/fonts folder.

  • Add missing UI font warning.

  • Fix nodes.json to follow JSON standard (originally JSON5).

  • Fix locale text not apply to junction.

  • Fix dynamic input name not shows up in nodes.json

  • [Group IO] Fix display subtype not applied on load.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2299511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link