[Preference] Add links to several localization sources.
Update
sample locale/fontsfolder.
Add missing UI font warning.
Fix
nodes.jsonto follow JSON standard (originally JSON5).
Fix locale text not apply to junction.
Fix dynamic input name not shows up in
nodes.json
[Group IO] Fix display subtype not applied on load.
1.19.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2299511
