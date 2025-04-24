Hi everyone! We’re beyond excited to let you know that our latest game, "Monster Prom 4: Monster Con", is FINALLY OUT!

To celebrate the launch of the game, we’ve released a full-length trailer you can watch here:

You can finally find love at the nerdiest convention ever! "Monster Con" goes back to the classic multiplayer dating sim formula: go through absurd and funny situations as you find love among six sexy monsters! Who will you romance? The mimic who cosplays? The idol clown? Or the eldritch cutie? (There's also Liam)

The game has an official price of $15, but there's a special 10% discount if you get it now!

We’ve also made two DLCs available, which together include four fan-favorites as alternative Playable Characters: Damien & Valerie, Aaravi & and Milo.

You can get each pair separately, but you can also get all four with the All-Access Bundle DLC below:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/50938/Monster_Con_All_Access_Bundle/

As always, we wanted to thank you all for your incredible support over the years: we couldn’t have made this game without you all.

Remember you can come discuss the game with other fans & us: http://discord.gg/monsterprom.

We can’t wait to see your reactions, and we hope you have as much fun playing as we did working on our latest weird little game.

Hope you enjoy the Monster Con 😉