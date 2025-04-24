 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18219995 Edited 24 April 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 "Bond Survivor" is officially live!

We are thrilled to announce that "Bond Survivor" is now officially available! This unique 2D pixel-style action game will take players on a new adventure of combat and exploration. In the game, you will interact with a variety of powerful weapons and use the unique "Bond System" to activate powerful weapon combinations and skills, crafting your own battle strategy.

Thank you to every friend who has supported me—your enthusiasm is my driving force to keep moving forward!

