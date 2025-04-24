🎉 "Bond Survivor" is officially live!

We are thrilled to announce that "Bond Survivor" is now officially available! This unique 2D pixel-style action game will take players on a new adventure of combat and exploration. In the game, you will interact with a variety of powerful weapons and use the unique "Bond System" to activate powerful weapon combinations and skills, crafting your own battle strategy.

Thank you to every friend who has supported me—your enthusiasm is my driving force to keep moving forward!