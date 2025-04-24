 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18219795 Edited 24 April 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, generals!

Today, the Three Kingdoms-themed survivor-like game "Banner of Conquest" developed by Haojoy Game and published by 2P Games is now officially released. The game you can enjoy a 10% discount if you pick it up now.

In the game, you will play the role of a famous general of the Three Kingdoms galloping on the battlefield, fighting in the vast Central Plains, riding a horse into the army, passing five levels and killing six generals, and craft a bloody road in this cruel battlefield.

The game adopts a survivor-like combat method to bring you the most thrilling combat experience. Travel through one level after another, and take the head of the enemy general in the army.

Thank you for your continued support, and I wish you all a happy gaming experience!

