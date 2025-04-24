Hello Fellow Mixonauts! Here's a small but good update CL1590 is here

(You can see the CL# in the upper left on the galaxy map or when editing a mix)

There are now over 100 mixes in the universe!



I'm excited about this but also of course there were some new bugs revealed because of this haha!

Here's some fixes!

Fixed issue where subscribing to mixes that were uploaded past 100 cannot be added to universe.

Fixed Issue where adding a new mix to the universe was not allowed

Fixed Issue where the universe was not populating anything past 100 mixes.

Also some changes!

The camera for the universe and galaxy map can be moved a bit farther past the edge now making the space a bit bigger.

When uploading a mix or editing your current mixes in the universe, you can now select whether or not to allow the mix to be showcased. What this means is at various times, I'd like to pick a few mixes and show them off on various social platforms via videos or posts for others to see!

Your name and mix will be credited along with any other shoutouts you like (Based on the description) all previously uploaded mixes have this defaulted to off so if you'd like a cool mix you made to have the option to be showcased, you can update that mix with the checkbox on :). I'm hoping this is a fair and good way to go about showing the cool things in the community. Of course you can upload videos yourself and tag me in them too :)

As always feel free to open up a steam discussion or join the discord to leave feedback or be part of the Mixonaut Community making cool vibes!

[b]The discord also now has a "challenges" section where Mixonauts can setup other ways for the community can have fun with the game.

There are 2 challenges going on atm that I think are cool!

Extend this Mix Challenge

Space & Mystic Challenge