24 April 2025 Build 18219545 Edited 24 April 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We took a couple of days off for the Easter break, but we're back and normal daily patching resumes. This update is a bit larger than normal and combines both Tuesday and Wednesday into a single patch.

  • Fixed trigger during The Last Stand not correctly activating the unlock sequence for next missions.

  • Added patch so that players who have already completed the mission will retroactively unlock the last chapter without needed to replay The Last Stand.

  • Added Decker into commander pool for PvP games.

  • Added Boreas into commander pool for PvP games.

  • Rebalanced Special Forces mission.

  • Rebalanced The Blight mission.

  • Switched Phoenix's power from a poison effect to a burn effect.

We'll continue to attack the campaign bugs for the next few days, but we expect them all to be squashed by the end of this week.

