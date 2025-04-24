We took a couple of days off for the Easter break, but we're back and normal daily patching resumes. This update is a bit larger than normal and combines both Tuesday and Wednesday into a single patch.

Fixed trigger during The Last Stand not correctly activating the unlock sequence for next missions.

Added patch so that players who have already completed the mission will retroactively unlock the last chapter without needed to replay The Last Stand.

Added Decker into commander pool for PvP games.

Added Boreas into commander pool for PvP games.

Rebalanced Special Forces mission.

Rebalanced The Blight mission.

Switched Phoenix's power from a poison effect to a burn effect.

We'll continue to attack the campaign bugs for the next few days, but we expect them all to be squashed by the end of this week.