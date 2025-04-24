 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18219543 Edited 24 April 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hot Fix Patch:

  • Muda not appearing for some people (I have forced him to spawn no matter if you kill him or not, for those having issues, let me know if this works).

  • Sandbox Energy auto absorbs in Sandbox mode.

  • Chest should always open in Tournament now.

  • New option to limit destruction if you were having crashes. (This is in the video settings).

  • Full Protector appearance won't default to strength form if points are equal.

  • New Markers for Flight School, Pilgrim Planet and The Past.

  • Audio on load should now keep the settings.

  • Transform bug where the stats are stacking on top of each other should be fixed.

  • Cutscene errors with A-Posing models is corrected.

  • Wing drop from Universal Prison battle has be increased.

  • Portals in the past have been repositioned just incase of accident teleport.

  • The Third's storyline boss damage has been reduced.

  • Removed fast travel portals at warp gate because of the lag.

  • Fixed incorrect audio playing from bosses.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2075721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link