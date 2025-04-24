Hot Fix Patch:
-
Muda not appearing for some people (I have forced him to spawn no matter if you kill him or not, for those having issues, let me know if this works).
-
Sandbox Energy auto absorbs in Sandbox mode.
-
Chest should always open in Tournament now.
-
New option to limit destruction if you were having crashes. (This is in the video settings).
-
Full Protector appearance won't default to strength form if points are equal.
-
New Markers for Flight School, Pilgrim Planet and The Past.
-
Audio on load should now keep the settings.
-
Transform bug where the stats are stacking on top of each other should be fixed.
-
Cutscene errors with A-Posing models is corrected.
-
Wing drop from Universal Prison battle has be increased.
-
Portals in the past have been repositioned just incase of accident teleport.
-
The Third's storyline boss damage has been reduced.
-
Removed fast travel portals at warp gate because of the lag.
-
Fixed incorrect audio playing from bosses.
Changed files in this update