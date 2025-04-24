Muda not appearing for some people (I have forced him to spawn no matter if you kill him or not, for those having issues, let me know if this works).

Sandbox Energy auto absorbs in Sandbox mode.

Chest should always open in Tournament now.

New option to limit destruction if you were having crashes. (This is in the video settings).

Full Protector appearance won't default to strength form if points are equal.

New Markers for Flight School, Pilgrim Planet and The Past.

Audio on load should now keep the settings.

Transform bug where the stats are stacking on top of each other should be fixed.

Cutscene errors with A-Posing models is corrected.

Wing drop from Universal Prison battle has be increased.

Portals in the past have been repositioned just incase of accident teleport.

The Third's storyline boss damage has been reduced.

Removed fast travel portals at warp gate because of the lag.